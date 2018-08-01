Kent County

Kent County undersheriff: 1 killed in 13 Mile crash

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 03:01 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 06:39 PM EDT

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —  The Kent County undersheriff says one person was killed in a crash northwest of Rockford Wednesday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 13 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive in Algoma Township.

Kent County dispatchers say the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over. One person was pinned inside a vehicle; it’s unclear how many people were in both vehicles.

Aero Med was called to the scene for one person who was seriously injured in the crash; it's unclear if that injured passenger is the same person who died.

Eastbound 13 Mile Road was closed to traffic as authorities worked the scene.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018