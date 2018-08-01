Kent County undersheriff: 1 killed in 13 Mile crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of 13 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive in Algoma Township. (Aug. 1, 2018)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County undersheriff says one person was killed in a crash northwest of Rockford Wednesday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 13 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive in Algoma Township.

Kent County dispatchers say the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over. One person was pinned inside a vehicle; it’s unclear how many people were in both vehicles.

Aero Med was called to the scene for one person who was seriously injured in the crash; it's unclear if that injured passenger is the same person who died.

Eastbound 13 Mile Road was closed to traffic as authorities worked the scene.