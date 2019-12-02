Closings & Delays
Authorities: Boy, 8, hit by SUV near Caledonia

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 8-year-old boy who was running to catch his bus was hit by an SUV northeast of Caledonia Monday morning, authorities say.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Whitneyville Avenue and 84th Street SE in Caledonia Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said a Caledonia school bus stopped on Whitneyville to pick up the boy, but he wasn’t at his stop, so it pulled in to a nearby parking lot to get more kids.

The boy was running across Whitneyville to get to the bus when he was hit by a northbound SUV.

The boy was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. His condition was not immediately known.

