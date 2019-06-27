Addiction specialist weighs in on e-cig ban

UNDATED (WOOD) — Call it a bold move against e-cigarettes: San Francisco will become the first city in the United States to ban all sales of the vaping devices, regardless of age.

The push to ban e-cigarettes puts the city at the center of a tense debate right where Juul, the leading maker of the devices, is headquartered.

Community leaders and health officials across the country and in West Michigan have voiced concerns over marketing e-cigarettes to teens.

“When I quit smoking, one of the things that motivated me was that I felt like it ran my life, right? I couldn’t do anything without thinking about having a cigarette,” addiction specialist Libby Stern recalled.

Stern teaches smoking cessation classes at Spectrum Health. She says more and more kids who would never smoke regular cigarettes are turning to e-cigs, risking nicotine addiction.

“Part of the problem with these products is they’re not regulated,” Stern said. “So, the people who manufacture and sell them aren’t required to tell the public what’s in them, what the risks are.”

Several West Michigan schools stepped up efforts during the 2018-2019 school year to educate parents and students about vaping.

