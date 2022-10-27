ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada will come alive with everything Halloween during this year’s Pumpkin Prowl.

The event takes place in the growing and still-under-construction Ada Village on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 60 businesses will be open for trick-or-treating and other Halloween-themed activities.

The event is a collaboration between DiscoverAda and the Ada Business Association.

Matt Michiels, owner of Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, and Kim Rantala, the executive director of the Ada Business Association, spoke with News 8’s Emily Linnert about the event on News 8 at 4 p.m.

“We also have a spooky tunnel going on by Lake Michigan Credit union, it will have some fun spooky music and cobwebs … there’ll be a big Airstream trailer that’s going to look like a pumpkin for photo ops, there will be lots of little fun elements going on, some of the stores have specials, the restaurants are going to have some walking food options, so all kinds of fun,” said Rantala.

Michiels added that there will be a movie shown at the new amphitheater as well.

“We really wanted to get all of our businesses together and do something fun for our community,” he said.

The Pumpkin Prowl is free to attend. Learn more about which businesses are participating and see an event map at the Ada Business Association’s website.