ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada Township has bound an additional acre of land along the Thornapple River to be part of its parks system.

The land is on River Street SE south of Thornapple River Drive, across the river from Leonard Park. You can get to the new plot from Leonard Park via the Ada Covered Bridge.

Approved by the township board Monday, the purchase was funded by a donation from Cheri DeVos Ehmann and Steve Ehmann. The township hasn’t yet worked out exactly how it will utilize the new park land.

“This land acquisition and development will help us to accomplish our resident-guided vision of creating even more natural areas,” Ada Township Supervisor Ross Leisman said in a statement. “This new park space will be a great place for the public to gather, be active, and enjoy everything that Ada has to offer.”

Across the river, Leonard Park will get upgrades this summer, funded in part by a $333,000 by a state grant.