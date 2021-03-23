Ada ‘the new East Grand Rapids,’ says owner of new boutique

A March 2021 photo shows some of the clothing sold by Laurel & Jack, a new boutique in Ada.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Just in time for Women’s History Month, a new-female owned business has opened in Ada.

The owners say they’re glad to provide something unique for the community.

“Laurel said she always wanted to open a boutique, so I said, ‘Well, why don’t we do it?’” Jaclyn Yared said.

Yared is one of the co-owners of the boutique, Laurel & Jack.

“(We) felt like it was a good fit for Ada as it’s growing,” Yared said.

(A March 2021 photo shows some of the jewelry sold by Laurel & Jack, a new boutique in Ada.)

The business started online and became such a success, its owners decided to create an in-person version.

Opening a store is no easy task during the pandemic. Laurel & Jack was originally scheduled to open in November.

“(It was) very challenging as far as construction was concerned,” said Yared.

Even though the opening was delayed until early March, it didn’t hinder community support.

“So far, it’s been great. The response from the community is huge. We’ve had so much positive feedback,” said Yared, who also owns a rehabilitation company.

She says it’s important women go for what they want in their careers.

“I like to shop and it’s better when I am spending money on a purpose, to make money versus just to fill my closet,” said Yared. “(As) a single mom, two kids, it’s on me, and just being an example for my kid.”

The business owner is hoping more people come out and see all the village has to offer.

“(There’s) a wide variety of shopping and restaurants and it’s a go-to place. I see Ada as the new East Grand Rapids,” Yared said.