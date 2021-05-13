Ada opens new public library, community center

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amy Van Andel Library and Community Center held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The building, which is located on Headley Street SE in downtown Ada, was part of the Envision Ada Campaign and made possible by $11 million in fundraising from local businesses, people in the community and township officials.

“This is a wonderful thing for the community because what it does it provides a library and community in the middle of our downtown,” said Ada Township Supervisor Ross Leisman.

The project also includes the building of legacy park which is right along the Thornapple River.