Floorplan renderings of the new, 'Ada Market' set to open later this spring in the building that was formerly Kingma's Market in Ada Township.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada Village will soon welcome a new grocery store to the neighborhood — again.

SpartanNash Tuesday announced it's transforming the building at 444 Ada Drive SE in Ada Township into Ada Market. The new store will serve as an extension of Forest Hills Foods on Cascade Road SE.

The 13,000-square-foot building was previously home to Kingma's Market, which closed in January after about 18 months in business.

Kingma's partly blamed the closure of their Ada location on the building's small size, but SpartanNash CEO Dave Staples sees that as an advantage. He believes customer service on a small-scale level combined with the new store's hometown feel will set Ada Market apart from the rest of the pack.

"We hope to service the community by becoming part of the neighborhood.This building offers us an opportunity that is the difference," Staples said. "I mean Walmart, they have their strengths. They are a massive world wide corporation, biggest in the world. They run you through and they run you through efficiently. But no one's gonna know you."

The building, now filled with empty display racks and equipment, will be extensively remodeled to offer popular grocery options and delivery. The new store will include local and organic produce, meats, cheeses, fresh fish, a café with a full salad and soup bar, fresh flowers, baked goods and health and wellness products.

"If there is something you need that isn't currently in stock, we will get it," Nash said. "In cooperation with our Forest Hills location, we can bring customers a wide view of specialty items, catering to them in ways large stores won't."