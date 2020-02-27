Ada hotel construction could start this year

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground should soon be broken on a new hotel that developers say will anchor Ada Village, the redevelopment project that has been underway for the past few years.

Developers announced Thursday it will be called The Ada House.

“We picked Ada because there’s a dream here,” said Vice President and Managing Director of AHC+Hospitality George Aquino. “I think we want to be part of that. I think this is really the perfect location for the Ada House. It’s the perfect size for this community.”

A rendering of The Ada House. (Courtesy of AHC+Hospitality)

CityFlatsHotel had previously been behind the project, but passed it off to AHC, which also manages the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, JW Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott in Grand Rapids.

The three-story, 37,000-square-foot Ada House will feature 24 rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. It’s expected to create up to 40 jobs. Placed along River Street on the banks of the Thornapple River, it will be within walking distance from the downtown Ada area.

“Before, we didn’t even realize that the river was there and now we are fully utilizing it,” Aquino said. “We want to draw people to the village to walk around to dine, have a drink, have an event. It’ll be a great place for all those things.”

A map depicting the location of The Ada House. (Courtesy of AHC+Hospitality)

Developers boasted that the project will do for Ada what the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel did for downtown Grand Rapids.

“I’m just amazed at how much has changed. It wasn’t too long ago when we just had a strip mall there,” Aquino said. “The Ada House will be like the epicenter of this project in the village and this is where really the center of gravity will pull to this.”

Construction is set to begin sometime this year, but the project is still in the planning stages and several details, including the cost, have not been finalized.

“This is going to be a very cool place. We didn’t want to just put in a typically branded hotel, which would have been easy to do. We really challenged ourselves to really bring back the soul of Ada, and this hotel will be that,” Aquino said. “We just want to let people know we want to do something special here and it will be.”