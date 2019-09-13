Ada couple ‘grateful’ for intact home amid storm damaged yard

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The cleanup continued Friday in Ada, which was one of the hardest hit areas during Wednesday night’s storms.

The Roedas were at their daughter’s house when the storm battered their Ada property. Surveying the damage Friday, they can only imagine what the storm sounded like had they stayed home.

“I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like, being here with all this, all these trees cracking and snapping and falling,” said Jack Roeda. “Oh my gosh.”

While their yard took a beating, the couple says their home wasn’t damaged at all.

“We were very grateful for that,” said Jack Roeda.

Now that they’re back, the couple is picking up what the storm left behind and anxiously awaiting a professional crew to clear a path.

The Roedas said a neighbor used his chainsaw to cut through the trunks, limbs and branches now stacked along their driveway. They’re now waiting on a private company to clear the rest.

“We’re on a list and they had a higher priority… someone whose tree had come through the window,” said Carol Roeda.

As they wait, the couple preaches the goodness of taking things like storm damage in stride.

“This morning, we were reading something from St. Francis and he was advocating letting go,” said Jack Roeda.

“This is only the third biggest storm that we’ve had in 20 years, so that’s a context,” said Carol Roeda.

Despite the damage they see all over their property, the Roedas know their faith and house will not be shaken.

“So far, so good,” said Jack Roeda.