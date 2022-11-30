ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you may want to head to downtown Ada.

The 8th Annual Chili and Beer Festival is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Ada. Proceeds raised will go to help Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

“The money raised at Ada Chili and Beer is significant for us here at the house,” Mallory Brouwer with Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan said.

She explained that the 17-room home helps families with children in Grand Rapids hospitals. The staff provides transportation, meals, general support and other needs.

“We handle all of the worries that families may encounter on a day-to-day basis, so that they can focus solely on the health of their sick child,” Brouwer said.

There will be 16,000 square feet of heated tent space with more than 30 chili makers and more than 20 breweries participating.

Organizers are expecting more than 4,000 people to take part in the festival this year. There’s no charge to get in but you have to buy tickets for chili and beer.

For more information, go to the Ronald McDonald House website.