Ada appoints first full-time township manager

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada Township has appointed its first full-time township manager.

Julius Suchy will start in the newly created role starting in mid-September.

In a news release, the township noted it adopted a new governance model to support its growth. The township recently completed its new riverfront park. It also plans to open a new branch of the Kent District Library in January.

Suchy has served as the Sparta Village Manager since 2014. Suchy has also worked in other local government positions, including Dundee village manager, Vassar city manager and Big Rapids zoning administrator.

He earned his bachelor’s and a master’s in public administration from Grand Valley State University.