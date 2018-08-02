Accused shooter in Wyoming murder found competent for trial

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A mug shot of Willie Bryant Jr.'s provided by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of murdering a Wyoming gas station clerk during a robbery has been found competent to stand trial.

A forensic evaluation determined 33-year-old Willie Bryant Jr. understands the charges against him and can assist in his defense. He is charged with felony murder, open murder, armed robbery, felony firearm and his fourth offense of being a habitual offender.

The charges stem from the early morning shooting death of 48-year-old Shannon Rozanski-Schoen, who was shot twice while working at the Marathon gas station on 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue. Police say security cameras show Bryant walking into the store, demand cash from employees and shoot Rozanski-Schoen.

His cousin, Gary Bryant, is also charged with felony murder and his fourth habitual offender.

Willie Bryant is also charged in another shooting that critically injured a Grand Rapids woman and is a suspect in a third shooting that sent a couple to the hospital.