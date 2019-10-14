Accomplices line up against accused killer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second of three people charged in the homicide of a 29-year-old man has taken a plea deal that saves him from a potential sentence of life in prison.

This means that two of his former co-defendants are lined up to testify against 28-year Corey Jones for the alleged murder of Benjamin Coates.

Marcus Terrell pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office agreeing to cap his minimum sentence at 29 years.

Part of the agreement calls for him to provide truthful testimony in the trial of Jones scheduled for Nov. 11.

Coates’ body was found Oct. 19 seat-belted in his car parked on Plaster Creek Boulevard SW near South Division and Buchanan avenues in Wyoming.

Miqueenise Weed, who accepted a plea deal in June, told police that her fiancé, 28-year-old Terrell, and 28-year-old Jones strangled Coates after she lured the victim to her house in the 800 block of Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids under the guise of a drug deal.

Weed pleaded guilty to attempted murder and unarmed robbery and the open murder charge will be dropped if she provides testimony leading to her spending one year in jail.

Police say Weed has already provided details that have aided in the prosecution of the alleged crime.