About 1,500 customers without power in Grandville

A power outage around Grandville on July 10, 2019. (Consumers Energy)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 customers in the Grandville area are without power.

The issue was first reported just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Consumers Energy outage map.

A primary power line that fell near Chicago Drive and Prairie Street caused the outage in the downtown area, according to the Grandville Police Department.

Consumers Energy has a crew assigned to address the issue.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Consumers Energy.

