EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan community is finding hope in the recovery of an abandoned dog that was left on the road to die.

Last Friday, an emaciated, weak and exhausted pit bull-mix collapsed on a road in East Grand Rapids. While the dog’s past has sparked a lot of questions, it’s her future that this West Michigan community wants to focus on.

“This dog looked like, honestly it wasn’t going to make it,” said Emilee Bond, whose husband spotted first spotted the dog in the road. “She was literal skin and bones … the dog was in incredibly bad shape.”

It’s been a scary five days for the East Grand Rapids neighborhood, after residents discovered an abandoned breeding dog collapsed and nearing death in the middle of the street.

“My husband was out walking our dogs right here on this street and he spotted in the road a dog that looked like it had been potentially hurt or hit by a car,” said Bond.

While the dog was not hit, it was clear to Bond and her neighbors that this pup’s life was anything but easy.

“It took a sip of water and then collapsed its face in the water bowl, too tired to even lift its head again,” she said.

While Bond and another woman, Rachel, knew it would be a difficult battle ahead, they were determined to do all they could to give this pit bull mix a fighting chance.

“She said, ‘I want to save this dog at any cost,’” said Bond.

So they rushed the pup to emergency animal care, where she was put on a feeding tube and IV. Slowly, Bond said, the dog has gained strength — earning her the name Hope for bringing hope to all involved.

Bond said Hope is now eating on her own and has been walking a bit.

While authorities continue to investigate who abandoned Hope, the small pit bull with a sweet disposition remains in veterinary care.

“It’s very clear she’s got a love to give,” said Bond.

She said that once the dog is ready to be released, Rachel and her three other rescue dogs will open their home to their beacon of Hope.

A GoFundMe created by Bond has raised nearly $20,000.