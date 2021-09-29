A look inside: The Haunt returns for spooky season

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s almost October, which means haunted houses, cider mills and corn mazes are beginning to open. During the ongoing pandemic, owners are working to keep their attractions up and running while also keeping people safe.

“It’s an amazing time for haunted attractions right now because everyone wants to get out,” said Doug Sheldon, the owner and CEO of The Haunt.

Between circus clowns, vampires and everything else creepy, Sheldon says he’s already anticipating a record-breaking year.

“Our online sales, we have nights where we’re selling out already in advance. It’s been an amazing start,” said Sheldon.

Last year, The Haunt cracked down on COVID-19 restrictions, requiring staff to wear masks and limiting capacity but this year, Sheldon says they’re loosening up a bit.

“Wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable; make sure that you’re vaccinated and understand that we’re going to do everything we can. It’s more or less common sense for you. If you’re not vaccinated, definitely wear a mask,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon says they’re encouraging social distancing and keeping groups together. They also have sanitation stations throughout the house. He says with attendance numbers already trending higher than the past few years, he’s encouraging everyone who wants to get scared to plan their trip in advance.

“If you’re going to go to a haunted attraction this year, make sure you get your tickets early. All of them are going to fill up,” said Sheldon.

The Haunt is located on 28th Street between Burlingame and Michael avenues in Wyoming.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found online.