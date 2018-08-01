91 layoffs as Cascade Twp. call center closing
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ninety-one people are being laid off as a metro Grand Rapids call center closes.
Teleperformance USA is closing its facility on Horizon Drive north of 28th Street in Cascade Township, the company said in paperwork received by the state Wednesday.
As a result, 91 people who work there will lose their jobs by Sept. 30. Most of the people being laid off are call representatives.
Teleperformance said the closure is the result of corporate restructuring of its customer service operations.
