9-year-old cellist from Byron Center appears on ‘Ellen’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan cellist took his talents nationwide by performing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Ellen welcomed 9-year-old Cameron Renshaw from Byron Center on Monday.

Renshaw has been playing since he was 5 and has played on the Carnegie Hall stage five times.

During the show, Ellen said he was supposed to be on in March, but it got pushed back due to the pandemic.

“I’m twice as pumped up because it’s been so long,” Renshaw said on the show.

You can watch the entire performance online.