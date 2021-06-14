9 people convicted of running meth ring in 6 W MI counties

A June 25, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows about 11 pounds of crystal meth, more than $20,000 and a gun confiscated as a West Michigan meth ring was busted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Convictions last week wrapped up the federal prosecution of nine people for running a meth ring in West Michigan.

Timothy Calicutt of Kalamazoo, Dwayne Parks of Kalamazoo and Ronald Sutherland of Allegan were found guilty Thursday of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Monday release. Calicutt was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

Federal authorities say they were part of a group moved hundreds of pounds of meth in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent and Muskegon counties between late 2019 and June 2020. Investigators say Parks supplied the meth to Calicutt, who used his Kalamazoo home as a base to sell it, and to Ronald Sutherland, who sold it in Allegan.

In the same case, Michael Sutherland of Allegan was previously convicted on charges of conspiracy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He’s awaiting sentencing.

Five others were already convicted and sentenced:

Jackie Cherry Jr. of Muskegon was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

John Galbreath of Muskegon was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Larry Martz of Delton was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Charles Hudson of Battle Creek was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to 5 years, three months in prison.

Sara Whittemore of Delton was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to two years in prison.

Authorities said they confiscated 18 pounds of crystal meth and more than $27,000 in cash made from drug sales over the course of their investigation into the ring.