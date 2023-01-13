KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kelloggsville Middle School Student is being recognized as student of the week for his positive spirit.

Barauni Amisi, 14, is in the 8th grade. He moved to the U.S. in 2016 from Tanzania and speaks fluent Swahili and English.

Amisi is very humble and doesn’t speak much about his accomplishments though his personality shines bright among his peers.

His teachers describe him as a straight-A student and a “phenomenal” soccer player. He also plays basketball and runs track.

One of his teachers described him as a well-mannered young man who is also well-respected.

He’s an eloquent speaker, hard worker and does not accept mediocrity, inspires others around him to be the best they can be.

The custodial staff has even equally been impressed with him, noting Amisi’s intelligence.

Amisi told News 8 his parents taught him to be respectful and kind to everyone. It’s part of the legacy he’s developing.

“Life is short. If you just spend all your time sending negativity to people that’s not going to benefit anyone,” Amisi said. “I would rather spend my life creating positivity, creating positive vibes than negative vibes. What am I going to leave behind?”

Amisi is already thinking about the future. He says he’s interested in real estate.