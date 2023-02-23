Firefighters respond to a fire at Porter Hills Retirement Community, located off of Fulton Street near I-96 in Grand Rapids Township, on Feb. 23, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 83-year-old woman died from her injuries after a fire in Grand Rapids Township.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in Porter Hills Retirement Community, located off of Fulton Street near I-96 in Grand Rapids Township. The woman was trapped, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Firefighters rescued her and she was brought to a local hospital, where she died on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Three others were brought to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.