Voters to decide in 74th House District special election primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s 74th House District seat is currently empty, but the Republican who will run for that position will be decided Tuesday in a special election primary.

Voters in northern and western Kent County will choose one of four Republicans to run against the only Democrat in the race, Walker City Commissioner Carol Glanville, in general special election on May 3.

The four Republican candidates are Robert Regan, Justin Noordhoek, Steven Gilbert and Brian Bair.

The results of the primary will be posted in this article Tuesday night.

The district seat is open because former Rep. Mark Huizenga, who used to represent the 74th House District, was elected to the vacant 28th Senate District, which had been left empty when then-Sen. Peter MacGregor left to become the Kent County treasurer.