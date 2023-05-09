WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-year-old and an adult are in critical condition following a crash in Wyoming Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on 28th Street near Clydon Avenue. Two vehicles crashed head-on, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 7-year-old who was unresponsive, police say. One of the drivers, a 31-year-old man, was also seriously hurt.

Police say both were brought to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Wyoming police at 616.530.3700 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.