7 juveniles detained after Wyoming cellphone store robbery

Wyoming police take suspects into custody after an armed robbery at a cellphone store on March 10, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven juveniles were taken into custody after an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Wyoming Wednesday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Metro by T-Mobile store on Clyde Park near 44th Street.

Wyoming police say four masked suspects went into the store. One of the suspects pointed a gun at a store employee.

The suspects then left the scene in a car. One of the owners told News 8 that the suspects took iPhones. It’s unclear if any other items were taken and the amount that was stolen.

Shortly after, police said they found the suspect vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, and police continued to pursue the suspects. The chase was called off for safety reasons after the suspect vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied on 50th Street SW near South Division Avenue. The suspects were found in an apartment and were detained by police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.