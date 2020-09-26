6-month-old, 3 adults seriously injured in Wyoming crash

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash at the intersection of 44th Street and Division Avenue in Wyoming. (Sept. 26, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A baby was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wyoming Saturday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Street SW and S. Division Avenue. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an eastbound Pontiac was in the middle of turning left onto northbound Division when it was hit by a westbound Acura.

The Pontiac rolled onto its side. Authorities say passersby lifted it back upright, which helped firefighters to free the baby inside.

Also in the Pontiac were three adults, all of whom were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Acura sustained minor injuries.

The intersection was expected to remain closed until around 5:30 p.m. while police investigated the crash and crews cleaned up.

Police said the baby was in a car seat at the time of the crash. Neither speed or alcohol appear to have been involved.