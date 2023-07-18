GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health-West will hold a 5K Thursday.

The Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races, presented by LMCU, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the UM Health-West campus in Wyoming.

The 5K will start at 6 p.m. near Frog Hollow Park. During the race, participants will run across the campus as well as the Fred Meijer M-6 Bike Trail.

“You don’t have to run. You can volunteer. You can be there cheering on your loved ones,” Greg Meyer, chief community officer at UM Health-West, said.

The race is convenient for runners, according to Meyer.

“It’s one of the few races that’s midweek,” Meyer said. “It allows people to get home, grab their kids, come back out, not take the whole Saturday morning up.”

Funds will go to UM Health-West’s community health and wellness programs.

Kids participating in the youth races can run for free, Meyer said.

Registration for the 5K is $30 until July 19. On the day of the race, registration will cost $35 per person.

Meyer told News 8 that with the code Run4Fun, runners can save $5. Registration is open online.