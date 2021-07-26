5K at Ford Airport to support Jenison charity

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids will again host the charity Runway 5K this autumn.

The event that will traverse the runway will welcome as many as 1,200 runners and walkers on Sept. 25. Registration is already open online. It costs $39 for the 5K and $25 for the one-mile fun run.

The event benefits the Jenison-based Family Hope Foundation, which supports resources and offers therapy scholarships for families of children with special needs.

Organizers say the event raised about $14,600 for charity in 2019. It was not held last year because of the pandemic.

“We are delighted to welcome West Michigan back to the Airport for this year’s Runway 5K,” airport authority President and CEO Torrance Richardson said in a Monday statement. “While COVID forced the cancellation of last year’s race, we are back better than ever this fall – and looking forward to seeing our friends and neighbors for this race.

“We are also honored to support the good work of Family Hope Foundation, which provides therapy scholarships, family fun, advocacy, education and resources to families of children with special needs,” the statement continued. “We encourage runners and walkers of all abilities to come out and see the Airport from a perspective you will only get once a year.”