5 Lakes Brew Pub moving to Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local brewery 5 Lakes Brew Pub is closing its location in Dorr Township and moving to Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids.

The new location will be part of the outlet mall’s new outdoor entertainment district, Tanger announced in a Wednesday release. It will be located across from Selfie WRLD in a 10,000 square-foot space.

A mock-up of Tanger Outlet’s new outdoor entertainment district in Grand Rapids. (courtesy Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, Rand Design Studio LLC)

Dorr Township Supervisor Jeff Miling told News 8 he learned about the plans a couple months ago. Milling said he’s sorry to see 5 Lakes leave, but the owners have to do what’s best for their business.

Milling said while 10,000 vehicles travel on 142nd Street daily, Tanger Outlets offers new potential for the brewery, with its countless shoppers.

5 Lakes Brewing renovated the strip mall on 142nd Street in Dorr Township and opened its brewery in December 2016, ushering in a new era for business openings within the retail complex.

The brewery’s adjoining bowling alley permanently closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a brewery employee said.

The outlet mall’s new outdoor entertainment district is expected to be open this fall. Along with 5 Lakes Brew Pub, it will also have a social gathering space and outdoor games such as cornhole and bocce ball.