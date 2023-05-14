KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven people, including five children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kentwood Sunday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on 29th Street between Broadmoor Avenue and Lake Eastbrook Boulevard , according to officers with the Kentwood Police Department. Two vehicles were involved and seven people were injured. Five of those were children 11-years-old or younger. They were all taken to area hospitals.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, police said.

It is not clear what led up to the crash but the Kentwood Police Department is investigating.