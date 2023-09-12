GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Later this month, you’re invited to a weekend of family fun in downtown Rockford.

Visitors can expect “a little bit of everything” at the Harvest Fest, said Megan Dean of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

There will be hayrides, scarecrow building, a chili cookoff, a classic car show, live entertainment, petting zoos and a tractor parade and show, according to Dean.

Dean said the Harvest Fest supports several local nonprofits, including the Rockford Lions Club and North Kent Connect.

The festivities will run Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.