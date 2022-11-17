GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County commissioners approved the 2023 budget on Thursday.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a $440.2 million budget that runs for only nine months — from Jan. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2023 — in order to sync the county’s fiscal year with state and federal sources, the county said in a release.

A total of $173.6 million is funded by taxes. Other funding comes from things like intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, and investments, rents and royalties.

The budget sets $371.6 million for operating expenditures, $13.6 million for capital improvements and $59.9 million for other spending.

A breakdown of the Kent County 2023 budget. (Courtesy Kent County)

Among other things, the budget will fund an additional probate court judge and three judicial court staff, replace cell doors and locks at the Kent County Correctional Facility, and add county staff “in a few critical areas.”

Funding for development in the county was also included, in line with the county’s strategic plan. A total of $1.3 million was set aside to develop the Thornapple Riverbend Greenspace, while $500,000 will go towards replacing the waterwheel and creating a pedestrian-friendly space at Dwight Lydell Park. Upgrades to playscapes are going to two Kent County parks, with $300,000 in the budget going to Fallasburg Park and $100,000 going to Dutton Park.

Animal control will be moving from the health department to the sheriff’s office and $850,000 has been set aside for that restructuring.

“The budget is structurally balanced, protects our financial reserves, and supports critical needs in our region,” Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek said in the release. “I am proud the County Board came together once again and unanimously adopted a spending plan will keep Kent County moving forward.”

The board will approve a separate spending plan in December for funds received through the American Rescue Plan.