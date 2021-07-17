4-year-old shot in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old was shot in Wyoming Friday.

The 4-year-old was brought to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a Saturday release.

Police say the shooting likely happened in the 2500 block of Waldon Woods Drive SW.

The child is in critical but stable condition, authorities say.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.