4 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers have announced four shows for the 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.

This year’s lineup will include Gregory Alan Isakov on June 7, Squeeze on July 9, Michael Franti & Spearhead on Aug. 16 and The Australian Pink Floyd Show on Aug. 30.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to buy discounted tickets during a presale starting on April 24 through May 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9, according to a Meijer Gardens news release.

The complete lineup as well as more information on prices will be announced in mid-April, the release said.

