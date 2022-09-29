GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.

On Thursday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Amanti Wilson, 18, of Kentwood, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were in custody in connection to the May 19 shooting. The charges they face include weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony firearm.

Wilson is currently being held at the Livingston County jail on unrelated charges. The three minors, all from Grand Rapids, are being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two others, Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill, both 18, were formally charged back in May.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the East Kentwood High School parking lot after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation. Authorities say a group of people in a Hyundai pulled up and opened fire on another group. That group returned fire, then took off in a Mercedes. The sheriff had said “many, many, many” shots were fired.

Two people were injured in the exchange of gunfire: a 16-year-old from Texas, who sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the wrist and abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.