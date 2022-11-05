Four people were injured in a crash on Lake Michigan Drive Saturday. (Nov. 5, 2022)

TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Lake Michigan Drive near Sessions Drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was headed east on Lake Michigan Drive when quickly changed lanes to avoid someone in front of it slowing down to turn. While changing lanes, the Impala hit another eastbound vehicle. Deputies said the Impala then lost control and crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a GMC pickup truck that was headed west.

Five people, including at least one child, were injured in the crash and were taken to hospitals, according to the sheriff’s office. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

Lake Michigan Drive near Sessions Drive was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.