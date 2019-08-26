4 injured in 3-car crash near Lowell

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are on scene of a three-vehicle crash in Lowell Township Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured after three-vehicle crash near Lowell Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street SE and Alden Nash Avenue SE in Lowell Township.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies on scene told News 8 a car was heading northbound on Alden Nash Avenue when it rear-ended a truck, pushing the truck into oncoming traffic. The truck struck a silver car, which ended up in a nearby cornfield.

A vehicle drove into a corn field after a crash in Lowell Township Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Four people received non-life-threatening injuries, according deputies.

Both directions of Alden Nash Avenue at 52nd Street were closed for more than an hour, but have since reopened.

