3 injured as car crashes into Wyoming home

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming authorities say a car crashed into a one-story home early Friday morning.

Police responded to a scene in front of a house near the intersection of Colerain Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW at around 4 a.m., where a speeding four-door sedan crashed through the front wall of the home and pinned one of the homeowners in his bed.

Police say the man was pinned in his bed up to his shoulders when the car burst through the wall into his bedroom. His wife, who was also home, was not in the bedroom when the crash happened.

Fire rescue crews had to use a wrecker to cut through the back roof of the house to lift the car off of the man, who was then taken to the hospital and was in “bad shape” according to police on scene.

The wife was also taken to the hospital, but was not injured in the incident.

As of right now, there is no official word on the driver, but police confirmed there were two people in the vehicle when it crashed into the home. They were removed from the car and also taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are also unknown at this time.

As of 4:32 a.m. the car has been pulled from the home, but fire rescue crews continue to work on the scene.