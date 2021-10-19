4, including infant, injured in crash near Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people, including an infant, were brought to the hospital with injuries after a crash near Rockford Tuesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10 Mile Road and Camelot Drive in Courtland Township.

A car turning left onto Camelot Drive from eastbound 10 Mile Road failed to yield the right of way to a car going westbound on 10 Mile Road, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. It said the eastbound car was hit by the westbound car.

After all the occupants were out of the westbound car, it caught fire, officials say.

The driver of that car and her infant child were both brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, as were the driver and adult passenger of the other car, authorities say.

The eastbound driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.