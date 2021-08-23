4 hospitalized after fight at Wyoming mobile home park

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured, one critically, after a fight in Wyoming early Monday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Herman Avenue SW in the Country Estates mobile home park located near the intersection of Clyde Park Avenue SW and 44th Street SW.

The fight involved four people who all know each other. All four people were taken to the hospital with injuries from a blunt object or stab wounds, according to WDPS.

Police said one person is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Another was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. One was treated and released from the hospital. The last was treated then lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on charges related to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.