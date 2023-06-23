The scene of a crash on M-57 near Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township on June 23, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hospitalized following a three-car crash west of Greenville Friday, police say.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on M-57 near Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township. Michigan State Police said an eastbound driver crossed the centerline, side-swiped one car and hit another head-on.

The driver of the eastbound car, an 80-year-old from Greenville; the driver of the second car, a 39-year-old Cedar Springs woman, and her 7-year-old passenger; and the driver of the third car, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, were all hospitalized, but they were conscious and alert at the scene of the crash, MSP said.

MSP said its investigation was ongoing.