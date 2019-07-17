4 arrested in two Kent Co. gun store break-ins

Burglars smashed the front door of Imperial Gunworx in Sparta and stole guns in the early hours of July 14, 2019, investigators say.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested four people in connection to two recent gun store break-ins in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one adult suspect is in federal custody and three juveniles are in the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center,

Deputies say the group broke into the Imperial Gunworx in Sparta and Armory Valentine in Kentwood early Sunday morning.

A total of 19 firearms were stolen in Sparta and five were taken in Kentwood, according to authorities.

On Monday, Wyoming officers responded to a suspicious situation involving three males entering a house under construction.

The scene after a break-in at Armory Valentine in Kentwood. (July 14, 2019)

During that investigation, a backpack on one of the suspicious individuals was found nearby with nine stolen Imperial Gunworx handguns inside, police said.

Investigators eventually identified four suspects. Authorities say search warrants were executed at two different places in Kent County and additional stolen handguns and rifles were recovered.

Authorities don’t believe the suspects in custody are involved with the break-ins of Barracks 616 in Cascade Township or Long Range Archery and Firearms in Holland Township.

Anyone with information in any of the cases is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.