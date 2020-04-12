4 arrested after armed robbery in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested following an armed robbery in Wyoming Sunday afternoon, police say.

The robbery happened around 1:20 p.m. on 36th Street near Byron Center Avenue. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety did not say what was taken.

Officers said they learned that the suspects were in a nearby apartment and that they might still be armed, so they called in a tactical team. After getting a search warrant, they entered the apartment and arrested four people without incident.

The intersection of 36th and Byron Center was blocked off for about three hours while emergency crews were preparing to enter the apartment and investigating. It reopened just after 5 p.m.