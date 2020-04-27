3,800+ without power in Byron Center area Monday

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,800 Consumers Energy customers in the Byron Center area are without power Monday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage is affecting around 3,812 customers and was first reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson told News 8 that a crew is on scene working to get power back, which the utility estimates will be restored around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The utility company believes the outage may have been caused by some type of equipment failure. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.