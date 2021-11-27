30+ minority shops expected to pop up at Rogers Plaza Mall for small business Saturday

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Black Friday is now over and today it’s all about small businesses as we continue through one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

There are thousands of small businesses in the West Michigan area who could use your support today for Small Business Saturday.

Inside the Rogers Plaza Town Center this afternoon is where you can find about 40 different Black owned businesses in one spot.

These owners will offer a variety of items and products from clothing and jewelry, to books, hair care and art.

Plus, there will be some young entrepreneurs who will make their debut as well.

“We hope people just get out and come out and take a few minutes to stop by and see what we have going on. We know we are competing with everything that is going on in major stores and some people can’t offer the deals that they can but they can offer you something that is specialized and custom,” Becky Tezeno, owner of Triple J’s said.

You can check out pop up shop event from noon until 5 p.m. today.