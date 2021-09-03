Mom recalls 3-year-old killed in murder-suicide as energetic, loving

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old killed in a murder-suicide west of Lowell this week loved Paw Patrol, trucks and dancing, his mother says.

“Dylan was tragically and unexpectedly taken from our family…” she wrote in an online post. “We are all absolutely devastated and there are no words to describe how much Dylan will be missed by all who knew him.”

The bodies of 3-year-old Dylan Thebo and his father Derek Thebo, 32, were found Wednesday evening in a home on Barnsley Road near Cumberland Avenue in Lowell Township when deputies went there on a welfare check. Authorities say Dylan was shot and killed and that Derek Thebo shot and killed himself.

In a GoFundMe account, his mother recalled him as energetic and funny. She said he loved his older sister and the family’s dogs.

“His face would light up when playing with (his sister) and they always did everything together,” Dylan’s mother wrote. “They enjoyed going for bike rides, walks, singing in the car, playing with … (family dogs), and giving cards to the local police officers.”

She said Dylan was looking forward to being old enough to play on a soccer team, like his sister.

Dylan’s mother said she didn’t have life insurance for her son, which is why she was seeking help to cover his funeral expenses. The GoFundMe account was created Thursday. Within about 18 hours, it had collected more than $13,000 of its $20,000 goal.

MOTHER SAID DEREK THEBO HAD THREATENED MURDER-SUICIDE

Dylan’s mother and Derek Thebo were in the process of divorcing. In March, she filed for a personal protection order against him.

In requesting that PPO, Dylan’s mother told the court that Derek Thebo had “threatened to kill me, my children, and my family and to commit suicide afterwards.”

She said that Derek Thebo, to whom she had been married about four years, started abusing her when she was pregnant with Dylan.

“One time we were having a conversation about a news story where a woman drove her car off a bridge killing her and her children,” the PPO request continues. “He said something about the woman was probably trying to save them from something worse or protecting them from someone else. This led to him threatening that if I ever left him that he would protect his son from whatever I might expose him to outside of our marriage. To me this was a threat to kill our son if I ever left him. He would repeat this threat when we would get into an argument and I would leave.”

Then in April 2020, she said, he struck her daughter from a previous relationship. She hustled the children out of the house, at which point “he yelled .. that my ‘fate was sealed,'” she said.

“To me this meant he was going to try to hurt me or the children,” the PPO request continues.

She said she called police and was referred to Children’s Protective Services. But she said he was afraid of what her husband might do, so she “explained away this incident to CPS.”

“He was threatening to take out (kill) all of us and himself,” she wrote.

Things got worse, she said, when Derek Thebo quit his job in January of this year. He was meaner and angrier, she said, and stressed about a job he had applied for.

“He kept talking about how depressed he was and how he didn’t know if he could go on if he didn’t get this job. He threatened to kill me, my children, and my family and to commit suicide afterwards. He specifically mentioned that he would ‘save her [my daughter] for last,'” she wrote.

In February, she left him after a phone call that worried her. She said he was angry in the call and she knew he was supposed to be hearing back about the job.

“I was concerned to be alone with our children and him,” she wrote.

While she said she still felt threatened by him, she did want her son to be able to speak to his father on the phone. The PPO, when granted on March 8, allowed a single call per day.

The PPO was terminated March 22 when Derek Thebo and his wife reached an agreement for a mutual restraining order.

In a statement released to News 8 Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the department to which CPS belongs, said it was “deeply saddened” by the deaths.

“We would like to offer our condolences to the family,” the statement said. “The department is strongly committed to providing services and resources to children and families.”