WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, including an infant, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Wyoming, according to police.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Investigators said a semi-truck was heading eastbound on 28th Street when it struck a northbound vehicle at the intersection of Burlingame.

A third car was struck while stopped on 28th Street in the left turn lane, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

The driver and an infant in the northbound car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300.