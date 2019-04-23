Kent County

3 sought after person shot in arm in Wyoming

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in the arm in Wyoming Monday evening.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m. at Lamar Park, wasn't random. They don't think there is a threat to the public.

Police are looking for three people in connection to the shooting. The shooter was described as a white man around the age of 20. He was heavyset and stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. There were two other men with him, but descriptions of them were not as specific.

They were in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black rear bumper and possibly black trim around the entire bottom of the SUV. The rear driver's side tire was a spare.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

