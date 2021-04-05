3 Kent County men among group indicted on PPP loan fraud charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Kent County men are being indicted in connection to Payment Protection Program fraud.

A court document alleges the three men, along with two other Georgia men, provided false information to obtain the loans that are meant to provide relief to small businesses. The men were also accused of conspiring to illegally wire money.

Business partners of In a Minute Entertainment, LLC., David Kurbanov of Wyoming and Jemar Ahton Mason of Grand Rapids, applied and received money for a business that did not have any employees or customers. Kurbanov also applied for the loans for a second inactive business, Kurbanov Communications, LLC.

Neither or the business had open bank accounts, court documents say.

Andre Jackson of Georgia introduced Kurbanov and Mason to James Williams, who created false documents to be used in applying for PPP loans.

Members of the group discussed and distributed money from the loans to friends and family, labeling them as “payroll” so it would appear the funds were used properly.

Dennis Lynn Cartwright Jr. of Grand Rapids also advised Kurbanov and Mason on how to disguise their spending to make it look legitimate including recording it as payroll. Money was also sent to Cartwright, which violated terms of the loan.

Money was also wired oversees for a period of time to yield profits.

The men were indicted on several charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obtaining items from money that was received illegally.

Millions of dollars’ worth of property was seized from the suspects.