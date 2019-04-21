3 injured in Kent County crash
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening in Kent County.
Authorities were called around 7:15 p.m. to Kalamazoo Avenue and Eastport Drive in Gaines Township. The injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but all were expected to be OK, police say.
Southbound Kalamazoo Avenue was down to one lane, and northbound traffic was moving slowly after the crash.
Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.
