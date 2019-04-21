Kent County

3 injured in Kent County crash

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening in Kent County.

Authorities were called around 7:15 p.m. to Kalamazoo Avenue and Eastport Drive in Gaines Township. The injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but all were expected to be OK, police say.

Southbound Kalamazoo Avenue was down to one lane, and northbound traffic was moving slowly after the crash.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.  

 

